Spring Awakening Original Stars, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter & More to Perform at the 75th Tony Awards

The performance lineup for Broadway's biggest night has been announced. As previously reported, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will kick off the festivities on June 12 with The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of exclusive content live on Paramount+ beginning at 7PM ET. Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will then host the 75th Tony Awards ceremony on CBS and Paramount+.

The evening will include performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square and Six. Also taking the stage to help celebrate will be Tony winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter as well as The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

As previously reported, the line-up of stars set to appear on the big night includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

