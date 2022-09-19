Full Cast Announced for Some Like It Hot on Broadway

The full cast has been announced for the new musical Some Like It Hot, which is based on the 1959 film of the same name. Featuring a book by Tony-winning The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. The musical will play at the Shubert Theatre beginning on November 1 and open on December 11.

The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White and Julius Williams.

They will appear alongside stars Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, who all appeared in the recent reading, which replaced the originally announced pre-Broadway production.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The production features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Josh Marquette and makeup design by Milagros Medina-Cerdiera. Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as the music supervisor with Darryl Archibald as the music director, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly and casting by Telsey & Co.