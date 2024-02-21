It’s Spring Preview Week on The Broadway Show! Catch Stars of The Outsiders, The Wiz, Water for Elephants & More

Spring is just around the corner and so are the 18 new Broadway shows raring to heat up New York City’s biggest stages. From the teenage battlegrounds of Oklahoma, to the magical land of Oz, to Berlin’s grimy Kit Kat Club, The Broadway Show is taking audiences inside some of the season’s most anticipated additions in a special spring preview episode!

Michael Imperioli

(Photo by Luis Ferrá for Broadway.com)

The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli makes his long-awaited Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People. Host Tamsen Fadal joins him at his very-own cocktail bar, Scarlet Lounge, to discuss how the stars aligned with this production.

Gayle Rankin, star of television’s Perry Mason and Glow, feels like a “horse at the gate” ahead of her starring turn as Sally Bowles opposite Eddie Redmayne in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. See her get in character for a Kit Kat Club-inspired photo shoot, coupled with a chat about the nerves and excitement that surround the challenge of playing “the female Hamlet of musical theater.”

Wayne Brady is ready to take on the title role in Broadway’s The Wiz and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with him in sunny Los Angeles. Hear how the man behind the curtain is feeling about originating his first Broadway role in this legendary musical.

The Socs and Greasers go head-to-head in a photo shoot for The Outsiders and correspondent Charlie Cooper is here for a behind-the-scenes look. Watch as she catches up with Broadway’s Ponyboy, Brody Grant, and the rest of the cast as they form a cuddly pile of denim and muscle tees.

Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla and Paul Alexander Nolan form the love triangle at the heart of Water for Elephants, and after a fittingly lush photo shoot, the trio sits down with Wontorek to share a bit about their roles in the new musical. Hear how Gustin is processing his Broadway debut, how Nolan handles playing the villain and how McCalla truly feels about flying high on a trapeze.

"Water for Elephants" stars Paul Alexander Nolan, Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Mine the visionary brain of Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin, who offers Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens insight into the new aesthetically centered musical Lempicka. Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka—following in the footsteps of Sunday in the Park with George’s Georges Seurat—is the artistic subject of this lush new musical, and Chavkin is here to explain why she’s more than just décor for a Madonna music video.

Meanwhile, correspondent Perry Sook takes viewers on an exclusive tour of New 42 Studios, Broadway’s bustling rehearsal hub that’s busier than ever as the spring rush gets underway. Watch as he slips into the room with the cast of After Midnight and bumps into Noah and Allie of Broadway’s The Notebook.

A Beautiful Noise star Amber Ardolino continues her backstage vlog, The Denim Diaries. Get a sneak peek of her fourth episode, which features a celebration of the musical’s landmark 500th performance.

Finally, The Broadway Show's celebration of Black History Month concludes with a tribute to director Schele Williams, represented on Broadway this season by both The Wiz and The Notebook.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 21 before it airs this Sunday, February 25 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!