Music Icons Alicia Keys, Huey Lewis and Boy George Visit The Broadway Show; Plus, Steve Carell, Liev Schreiber and More

It’s a week of music superstars on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. From ‘80s rock stars to British pop sensations to R&B hit-makers, the latest episode has any genre to suit your fancy—plus, some of Broadway’s friendliest faces.

Catch up with Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber on the opening-night red carpet of Doubt, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play that is back on Broadway 20 years after its debut.

Huey Lewis (Photo: Deanne Fitzmaurice)

Watch Huey Lewis reminisce with host Fadal about his rise to stardom as the frontman of the ‘80s rock band Huey Lewis and the News. The band’s famous catalogue is now scoring the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, beginning performances on March 29 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Steve Carell makes his Broadway debut in Heidi Schreck’s new adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Watch Carell and the rest of the Broadway cast discuss their new take on a classic.

Boy George is back on Broadway in Moulin Rouge!—his first Broadway turn since his 2003 musical Taboo—and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek is finding out what it’s been like jumping aboard the musical glitter train that’s moving full steam ahead at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Hear what Alicia Keys has to say about Hell’s Kitchen, the new Broadway musical that borrows her greatest hits and pieces of her life story. Maleah Joi Moon, who stars as Ali in her Broadway debut, joins her fellow castmates in sharing how it feels to sing Keys’ soulful music on stage.

In the world of Water for Elephants, director Jessica Stone sits down with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens, who picks her brain about the art of bringing the circus to Broadway. The musical’s leading lady, Isabelle McCalla, also drops her first episode of Step Right Up, Broadway.com’s latest vlog.

Isabelle McCalla and Grant Gustin in "Water for Elephants" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Meanwhile, a few blocks up, Max Clayton takes a walk to the Ambassador Theatre with correspondent Charlie Cooper. The nine-time Broadway veteran talks about joining the cast of the long-running musical Chicago and explains just how much he cherishes being murdered by Ariana Madix eight times a week.

Get a sneak peek at episode six of The Denim Diaries, hosted by A Beautiful Noise star Amber Ardolino. This week, she and her castmates make the most of a day off and enjoy a 24-hour Florida getaway.

And finally, it’s time for the Broadway’s Biggest Fan Contest! Find out how to enter to win a summer trip to New York City, complete with tickets to Broadway’s hottest shows and a personal invite to the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 13 before it airs this Sunday, March 19 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.