Forbidden Broadway on Broadway Indefinitely Postpones Summer Engagement

The previously announced summer arrival of Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song has been indefinitly postponed. Directed by creator Gerard Alessandrini, performances were scheduled to begin at the Hayes Theater on July 25 ahead of an August 5 opening, with plans to run through November 1.

Producers Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang and Tracey McFarland released the following statement: “We made the difficult decision today to postpone the upcoming Broadway production of Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song. The Broadway landscape is enormously crowded at this moment, and while we adore Forbidden Broadway, we are disappointed that the show will not open at the Hayes on Broadway this summer. New programming for the Hayes Theater this summer will be announced soon.”

Created in 1982, when it played to Palsson’s Supper Club on 72nd Street, Forbidden Broadway has spawned several editions, gone on to play in over 200 cities around the world and given rise to such classic numbers as “Be Depressed” (sung to the tune of “Be Our Guest), “You Can't Stop the Camp” (sung to the tune of “You Can’t Stop the Beat”) and “Ladies Who Screech” (to the tune of “Ladies Who Lunch”). The show and Alessandrini were awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.

Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song planned to spoof several new Broadway musicals including The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Water for Elephants, Hell’s Kitchen and Back to the Future, as well as current and recent Sondheim revivals Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company and Merrily We Roll Along.