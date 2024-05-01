Ben Platt at the Palace, Jinkx Monsoon In-Studio and Opening Nights Galore on The Broadway Show

Tony Awards season is in full swing following the announcement of the 2024 nominees. The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal kicks off this week with Fadal recapping the nominees for this year's top honors, Best Musical and Best Play. But before the Broadway community settles into its monthlong Tony fever, The Broadway Show is celebrating the final batch of productions that took the stage this season. There are also a few sneak peeks into the season ahead and a check-in from the road—because Broadway never sleeps.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt sits down with host Fadal to talk about his upcoming concert residency at the refurbished Palace Theatre. Find out what Platt has on tap for his fans while getting an early look inside the beautiful new Broadway house.

Jinkx Monsoon

On the red-carpet beat, look in on the opening nights of five of Broadway’s newest productions: Hear from Steve Carell on the opening night of Uncle Vanya at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; catch up with Rachel McAdams as she soaks in her Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s moving drama Mary Jane; see Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada roll up in a Rolls-Royce on opening night of The Great Gatsby; join Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons as they celebrate the Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play; and witness the Broadway arrival of Peter Morgan’s London hit, Patriots, led by Michael Stuhlbarg.

Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ hit play Appropriate, which extended its run with a mid-season transfer from the Hayes to the Belasco Theatre, now features Ella Beatty in her Broadway debut. See her chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about joining the family drama, as well as her own family’s theatrical legacy.

Patriots director Rupert Goold joins Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for the latest installment of Building Broadway. Watch them discuss the incubation of Peter Morgan’s political play, which, over time, has only become more urgent.

With an eye toward the future, The Broadway Show launches its Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting the regional musical theater awards that select the participants in Broadway’s annual Jimmy Awards. Watch as Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer Thomas Schumacher describes the 15-year tradition that has discovered some of Broadway’s greatest talents and has encouraged the dreams of theater lovers all across the country.

And speaking of musical theater across the country, get a behind-the-scenes look at the tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical with the production's resident Harold Zidler, Robert Petkoff. The show is now performing for St. Louis audiences at the Fabulous Fox Theatre through May 12.

The vlogging continues on Broadway.com with inside looks at The Outsiders and Water for Elephants. Sample the latest episodes of Emma Pittman’s Call Me Cherry and Isabelle McCalla’s Step Right Up.

Jinkx Monsoon, the latest Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, visits the Broadway.com studio for an exclusive performance. See her tap into her sincere side as she sings the musical’s longing ballad, “Somewhere That’s Green.”

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, May 1 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.