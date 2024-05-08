A Parade of Tony Nominees on The Broadway Show; Plus, The Outsiders’ Legendary Author S.E. Hinton

This week, a literary legend and an anticipated Broadway revival come to The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. But first, it’s a head-first dive into Tony season.

Meet a few of this year’s Tony Award nominees as Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief sits down with the stars of the season. Watch Mother Play's Jessica Lange, Appropriate's Sarah Paulson, Merrily We Roll Along's Jonathan Groff, Cabaret's Eddie Redmayne, Purlie Victorious' Leslie Odom Jr. and more take in the magnitude of their nominations as Tony season begins.

The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton

S.E. Hinton, legendary author of The Outsiders, joins Wontorek for a conversation at The Rum House in the heart of the Theater District. Hear Hinton reminisce about the teenage version of herself who crafted the indelible characters now residing at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Samm-Art Williams’ 1979 play Home becomes the first production of the 2024-25 Broadway season, launching its Kenny Leon-directed revival at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre on May 17. See Leon, alongside members of his cast, reflect on the legacy of Williams’ “big, joyous, life-affirming theatrical poem.”

The Road to the Jimmys continues with Kiara Brown-Clarke, coordinator for education and audience engagement at Disney Theatrical Group and judge for the Roger Rees Awards in New York City. Hear from a resident expert about how the Jimmy Awards—an annual showcase of high school musical theater talent—discovers its young stars at regional competitions across the country.

The national tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical! marches on. This week, we’re hearing from Christian Douglas, who leads the “spectacular spectacular” as Christian.

Learn all about the Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship through the eyes of the 2024 Fellows.

Check in on Broadway.com vlogger Emma Pittman, who takes fans behind the scenes of Broadway’s The Outsiders. Sample episode three of Call Me Cherry, which peeks inside an emotional Tony nominations day. Plus, enjoy the final installment of Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, May 8 before it airs Sunday, May 12 at 4:30 PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.