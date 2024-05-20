 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get Up Close and Personal with the Attendees of the Drama League Awards

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • May 20, 2024
Sarah Paulson, winner of the award for Distinguished Performance
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards were held on May 17 at a luncheon ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Broadway.com was there to celebrate and capture all the glamorous attendees—and provide them with a room of their own—including Distinguished Performance winner Sarah Paulson, Leslie Odom, Jr., Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, William Jackson Harper, the stars of Merrily We Roll Along (winner of Outstanding Revival of a Musical), Stereophonic (winner for Outstanding Production of a Play) and Hell’s Kitchen (winner for Outstanding Production of a Musical) and many more.

Check out select highlights and view the full gallery below.

Leslie Odom, Jr., a Distinguished Performance nominee for Purlie Victorious
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Daniel Radcliffe stars in Outstanding Revival of a Musical winner Merrily We Roll Along
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut in this season’s Mary Jane
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
In another breakthrough debut performance, Nichelle Lewis plays Dorothy in The Wiz
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Brody Grant plays Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Jessica Lange stars in this season’s Mother Play
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

The Wiz

from $72.89

Merrily We Roll Along

from $107.11

Appropriate

from $94.31

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Mother Play

from $136.62

Mary Jane

from $97.45

Hell's Kitchen

from $61.39

Stereophonic

from $62.44
View All (8)

Star Files

Brody Grant

Jessica Lange

Nichelle Lewis

Rachel McAdams

Leslie Odom Jr.

Sarah Paulson

Daniel Radcliffe
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Trailer for Wicked, Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Is Here
  2. Death Becomes Her, Starring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber, Is Coming to Broadway
  3. The Great Gatsby, The Notebook and Back to the Future Lead Nominations for Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Back to Top