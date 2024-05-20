Get Up Close and Personal with the Attendees of the Drama League Awards

Sarah Paulson, winner of the award for Distinguished Performance (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards were held on May 17 at a luncheon ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Broadway.com was there to celebrate and capture all the glamorous attendees—and provide them with a room of their own—including Distinguished Performance winner Sarah Paulson, Leslie Odom, Jr., Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, William Jackson Harper, the stars of Merrily We Roll Along (winner of Outstanding Revival of a Musical), Stereophonic (winner for Outstanding Production of a Play) and Hell’s Kitchen (winner for Outstanding Production of a Musical) and many more.



Check out select highlights and view the full gallery below.

Leslie Odom, Jr., a Distinguished Performance nominee for Purlie Victorious

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Daniel Radcliffe stars in Outstanding Revival of a Musical winner Merrily We Roll Along

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut in this season’s Mary Jane

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

In another breakthrough debut performance, Nichelle Lewis plays Dorothy in The Wiz

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Brody Grant plays Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)