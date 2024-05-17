Sarah Paulson, Appropriate, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen and More Among Drama League Winners

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards were held on May 17 at a luncheon ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Frank DiLella.
The ceremony included the presentation of seven competitive awards. The award for Distinguished Performance went to Appropriate's Sarah Paulson, with Appropriate itself winning Outstanding Revival of a Play.
Stereophonic won for Outstanding Production of a Play with its director Daniel Aukin also picking up the award for Outstanding Direction of a Play.
Hell’s Kitchen won for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical went to Merrily We Roll Along, whose director Maria Friedman also won for Outstanding Direction of a Musical.
Four special honors were also awarded: Jonathan Groff received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Jessica Lange received the Contribution to the Theater Award; Schele Williams received the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Kandi Burruss received the Gratitude Award in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer.
The Drama League also acknowledged the exemplary work of three previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or off-Broadway productions this season: Alfred Molina for Uncle Vanya, Bebe Neuwirth for Cabaret and Liev Schreiber for Doubt: A Parable. A performer may only win the award once in their lifetime.
See the full list of nominees and winners for the competitive awards below, bolded and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Comeuppance
Flex
Grief Hotel
The Hunt
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mother Play
Oh, Mary!
Patriots
Prayer for the French Republic
*Stereophonic
Wet Brain
Outstanding Revival of a Play
An Enemy of the People
*Appropriate
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Doubt: A Parable
The Effect
Mary Jane
Our Class
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Uncle Vanya
The White Chip
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Harmony
The Heart of Rock and Roll
*Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
Lempicka
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
Teeth
Water for Elephants
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Cabaret
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Here Lies Love
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
*Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot
The Who’s Tommy
The Wiz
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Tara Ahmadinejad, Grief Hotel
*Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Sam Gold, An Enemy of The People
Rupert Goold, The Hunt
Rupert Goold, Patriots
Jamie Lloyd, The Effect
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Lila Neugebauer, Uncle Vanya
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Eric Ting, The Comeuppance
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Sarah Benson, Teeth
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret
*Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love
Distinguished Performance
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Gabby Beans, Jonah
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Jenn Colella, Suffs
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People
Alex Edelman, Just for Us
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect
Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window
Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Eddie Izzard, Hamlet
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Tobias Menzies, The Hunt
Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain
Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
*Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Zenzi Williams, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion