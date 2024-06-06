 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Water for Elephants, Cabaret, Hell's Kitchen and More to Perform at the 2024 Tony Awards

News
by Darryn King • Jun 6, 2024
Grant Gustin in "Water for Elephants," Eddie Redmayne in "Cabaret" and Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy; Marc Brenner; Marc J. Franklin)

The performers and performances, representing Tony Award-nominated musicals and revivals, have been announced for the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

The night will feature performances by the casts of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club with nominees Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne; Hell’s Kitchen, featuring the music of producer Alicia Keys, with nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon; Illinoise, featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens; Merrily We Roll Along with nominees Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe; Suffs with nominees Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub; The Outsiders with Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch; The Who's Tommy; and Water for Elephants featuring Grant Gustin and cast.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center—housing the event for the first time in its history—on June 16. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. 

Related Shows

Merrily We Roll Along

from $316.02

Cabaret

from $88.30

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Water for Elephants

from $62.44

Suffs

from $62.44

The Who's Tommy

from $62.44

Hell's Kitchen

from $61.39

Illinoise

from $62.18
View All (8)

Star Files

Shoshana Bean

Joshua Boone

Brody Grant

Jonathan Groff

Grant Gustin

Nikki M. James

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Kecia Lewis

Lindsay Mendez

Maleah Joi Moon

Daniel Radcliffe

Gayle Rankin

Eddie Redmayne

Shaina Taub
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook on Their Electrifying Dance Partnership in Illinoise
  2. Stereophonic, Most Tony-Nominated Play of All Time, Extends Broadway Engagement
  3. The Notebook Adapter Bekah Brunstetter Tried to Hide Inside a Big Musical But Got a Tony Nomination Instead
Back to Top