Hell's Kitchen, The Outsiders, Merrily and More Earn Grammy Nominations for Musical Theater Album

News
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 8, 2024
Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen," the cast of "The Outsiders," Jonathan Groff in "Merrily We Roll Along"
(Photos: Marc J. Franklin; Matthew Murphy; Matthew Murphy)

The 2025 Grammy Award nominations were announced this morning. In contention for Best Musical Theater Album are Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Notebook, The Outsiders, Suffs and The Wiz. The credits from each production are as follows:

Hell’s Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers; Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers; Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook
John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs
Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz
Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

The list of nominees conspicuously omits the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonicwhich earned composer Will Butler a Tony nomination for its score. Shaina Taub won the Tony Award for her score for Suffs, while Merrily We Roll Along earned the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical and The Outsiders won the big prize of Best Musical. The Notebook's Ingrid Michaelson did not earn a Tony nomination for her score for The Notebook, but does now make the Grammy short list. 

In addition, the 2023 musical film adaptation of The Color Purple earned a nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, while Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar was nominated for his album Impossible Dream in the category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The 67th Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

