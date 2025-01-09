Merle Dandridge and Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Join Broadway's Hadestown

Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker and Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway. The duo begin performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on February 18, succeeding Lillias White and Allison Russell, respectively, who will both take their final bow in the production on February 16.

Known for originating roles on Broadway in Shrek: The Musical and Passing Strange, as well as for his regular roles on Showtime’s Billions and Peacock’s Girls5eva, Breaker will take over the role of Hermes. Known for her roles on HBO’s The Last of Us and ABC’s Station 19, and seen on Broadway in Rent, Once on This Island, Aida, Spamalot and more, Dandridge will return to Broadway in the role of Persephone.



The pair will join three new cast members who begin performances on January 14: Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore as Eurydice, Carlos Valdes as Orpheus and Tony nominee Tom Hewitt as Hades.

The rest of the cast features Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton and Brit West as the Fates, and Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo as the chorus of workers.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, the original stars of the National Theatre and Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at London's Lyric Theatre from February 11 through March 9. The production will welcome back Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades.

With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its fifth year at the Walter Kerr Theatre.