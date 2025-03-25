 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More Bring Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends to Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 25, 2025
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga in "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends" at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friendsfresh from its West Coast run at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, begins its Broadway engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 25. Devised by Cameron Mackintosh, the Sondheim revue officially opens April 8 and will run through June 1.

Old Friends is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. The show is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin LeeKyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. 

"You don't have to be a Sondheim fan and know this lyric and that lyric," Peters told The Broadway Show. "It's total entertainment." 

Related Shows

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

from $126.72

Star Files

Jacob Dickey

Jasmine Forsberg

Kate Jennings Grant

Bonnie Langford

Beth Leavel

Gavin Lee

Jason Pennycooke

Bernadette Peters

Joanna Riding

Lea Salonga

Jeremy Secomb

Kyle Selig

Maria Wirries

Daniel Yearwood
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Behind George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck: From the Silver Screen to Broadway, It All Began on TV
  2. Death Becomes Her Sets Release Date for Cast Album
  3. Jonathan Groff on Channeling Bobby Darin for Just in Time and Having a 'Real, Primal Need to Perform'
Back to Top