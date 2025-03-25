Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More Bring Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends to Broadway Tonight

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga in "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends" at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, fresh from its West Coast run at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, begins its Broadway engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 25. Devised by Cameron Mackintosh, the Sondheim revue officially opens April 8 and will run through June 1.

Old Friends is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. The show is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Kyle Selig, Jacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble.

"You don't have to be a Sondheim fan and know this lyric and that lyric," Peters told The Broadway Show. "It's total entertainment."