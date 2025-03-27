Odds & Ends: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Starring Jennifer Lopez, Sets Fall Release, Miscast25 Adds to Its Starry Lineup and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, Starring Jennifer Lopez, to Hit Theaters in the Fall

The previously announced film adaptation of Kander and Ebb’s Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez and directed by Bill Condon, will have a fall wide theatrical release. The timing nicely positions the film for awards season—and puts it head to head with another hotly anticipated movie musical, Wicked: For Good. Gird yourself for a Cynthia Erivo-JLo musical theater showdown!

Nick Jonas, Raúl Esparza, Ana Gasteyer and More Join MCC's Miscast25

The 25th anniversary edition of MCC Theater's Miscast, honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph, adds Raúl Esparza, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty, Nick Jonas, Kecia Lewis, Adam Pascal, Helen J Shen and Jennifer Simard to its lineup of performers. The annual fundraising event invites Broadway stars to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Proceeds support MCC's off-Broadway work, its Youth Company and education programs for NYC high school students.

New Punchdrunk Show, Viola's Room, Coming to The Shed

The Shed and Punchdrunk have announced the North American premiere of Viola's Room, a barefoot, audio-driven immersive experience conceived and directed by Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. The production marks Punchdrunk's return to New York City following the long-running Sleep No More. The 18-week engagement kicks off on June 17 at The Shed.

Broadway-Bound Oedipus Wins Big at Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

The Critics’ Circle Drama Section announced the winners of this year’s Theatre Awards, a British theatrical award voted for by the professional theater critics who are members of the Circle. Oedipus, created and directed by Robert Icke and bound for Roundabout Theatre Company's 2025-26 Broadway season, received three awards: Best Actor for Mark Strong, Best Actress for Lesley Manville and Best Director for Icke.

André De Shields, Lillias White and More to Re-Open the Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, New York City's historic cabaret venue, will celebrate its re-opening on April 14 with the Renaissance Gala. The event will raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and will reveal the space's renovation, currently being completed by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell. The evening will include performances by Chip Zien, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award winner Lillias White, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Jak Malone, Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Bryan Batt, Christine Pedi, Joe Iconis, Jelani Remy, Emma Pittman and JJ Niemann.

Broadway Cares to Debut "Broadway Dream Roles"

Broadway Dream Roles, set for April 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, joins the pantheon of one-night-only events produced by and benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The show will be built around performances from Broadway stars bringing their dream roles to life. The cast list is yet to be announced.