Watch The Broadway Show with Hadestown's Hailey Kilgore and Floyd Collins Stars Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay and Lizzy McAlpine

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 16, 2025
Hailey Kilgore and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's April on Broadway, which means there's something new to see every night of the week! Stay in the know with the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. 

Hailey Kilgore plays her final performance as Hadestown's Eurydice on May 4. See her sit down with host Fadal to talk about her first time returning to Broadway since her Tony-nominated teenage turn in Once on This Island. 

Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay and Lizzy McAlpine are the siblings of Broadway's Floyd CollinsHear all about their family dynamic, both on and off stage, in a conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. 

Hit the red carpet with the casts of Smash and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friendsthe latest musicals filling out Broadway's busy spring

Sadie Sink and the stars of Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor is the Villain also celebrated an exhilarating opening night. Hear from the cast and creatives giving audiences an English lesson they'll never forget.

Get a glimpse inside the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross with director Patrick Marber, lighting designer Jen Schriever and scenic designer Scott Pask in the latest Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

See Tatianna Córdoba, star of the new musical Real Women Have Curvesstop by the Broadway.com studio to share an exclusive performance of "Flying Away."

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 16 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

