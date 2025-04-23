Stranger Things Star T.R. Knight, Chicago's Ashley Graham, a Maybe Happy Ending Performance and More on The Broadway Show

The 2024-25 Broadway season is in its final weeks and it's barreling to the finish line at breakneck speed. Find out the latest on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

T.R. Knight plays Victor Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre. See him sit down with host Fadal to talk about bringing the Netflix phenomenon to the Broadway stage.

Celebrate the exciting opening of Floyd Collins, starring Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine, Jason Gotay and more.

Watch Smash star Robyn Hurder walk through her resume with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

See Ashley Graham take her first bow in Chicago as Roxie Hart and hear about the vision board that made that dream come true.

Get a sneak peek at a special Broadway.com photo shoot with Buena Vista Social Club standout Natalie Venetia Belcon. You can also read our latest feature on her here.

Go inside the music of Death Becomes Her with songwriters Noel Carey and Julia Mattison as Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens takes a deep dive into Broadway's campiest new musical.

Enjoy an exclusive performance of “Hitting the Road” from Maybe Happy Ending stars Helen J Shen and Darren Criss.

Find out the lucky winner of Broadway.com’s Broadway’s Biggest Fan contest!

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 23 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.