Purpose Star LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Opening-Night Red Carpets and More on The Broadway Show

The 2024-25 theater season has drawn to a close, the Tony Award nominees have been announced and the season of Broadway revelry has officially begun! See which of the newest stage arrivals are featured on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow celebrated its Broadway opening at the Marquis Theatre. Hear from Louis McCartney (the show's terrifying Henry Creel) and the rest of the cast on the red carpet.

See LaTanya Richardson Jackson, matriarch of Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ family play Purpose, sit down with host Fadal to talk about her return to Broadway.

Watch Jonathan Groff take his opening-night bow as Bobby Darin in Just in Time.

Glee and stage star Lea Michele is about to head out on her nationwide concert tour. Enjoy her conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek as she walks down musical memory lane.

Get an inside look at the opening-night red carpet for Pirates! The Penzance Musical, starring David Hyde Pierce, Jinkx Monsoon and Ramin Karimloo.

Hear from David Yazbek, Andrew Durand and more on opening night of Dead Outlaw.

The Picture of Dorian Gray set and costume designer Marg Horwell is the artist behind the solo show's stunning aesthetics. Get a close-up look at her eye-catching work with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Enjoy an exclusive performance of “Little Brother” from The Outsiders star Alex Joseph Grayson.

See a sneak peek of Broadway.com's photo shoot with Sunset Boulevard leading man Tom Francis, and read our latest profile on the award-winning actor here.

