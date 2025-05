The fans spoke, and we listened. The 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards honored the fan favorites of the season, and they all gathered for a special event on May 29 at the Skylark's beautiful rooftop cocktail lounge to collect their trophies and celebrate a year of great theater. From Nicole Scherzinger to Jonathan Groff to Broadway's Biggest Fan, all of the greats were in attendance. Take a look at red-carpet photos from the exclusive event below!

Jonathan Groff, Bobby Darin in Just in Time, won this year's trophy for Favorite Funny Performance.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jasmine Amy Rogers is the breakout star of 2025, winning Favorite Breakthrough Performance for her title turn in BOOP! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's Broadway's Biggest Fan, Cynthia Fraser! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Zoey Deutch won Favorite Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Emily Webb in the Broadway revival of Our Town. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)