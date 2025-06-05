Odds & Ends: Starry Heathers Album, Frozen on Disney Plus, Ellen Greene's New Role and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Ingrid Michaelson, Will Chase, George Salazar and More Sing Bonus Tracks on Deluxe Heathers Album

Yellow Sound Label will release Heathers The Musical: World Premiere Cast Recording (Deluxe Edition) on June 6. The release celebrates the 10th anniversary of the musical’s original album, remastered for 2025, and featuring seven bonus tracks: songs from the original album including “Our Love is God (Fado Ballad),” performed by Cordeone and Martina DaSilva; “Seventeen (Symphonic Version),” performed by Kristolyn Lloyd and George Salazar; and “Kindergarten Boyfriend (Bluegrass Lullaby)” performed by Will Chase; songs added to the London production, including “Never Shut Up Again,” performed by Adrianna Hicks, with Aaron Michael Ray and Matt DaSilva; “You’re Welcome,” performed by Alyse Alan Louis, Corey Cott and Jason Gotay; and “I Say No,” performed by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer; and a new song, “One by One,” performed by Ingrid Michaelson and Gizel Jiménez. Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and returns to New World Stages off-Broadway this summer.

Frozen Will Hit Disney Plus "In Summer"

A live capture of the stage musical Frozen will stream on Disney Plus on June 20. The performance, filmed in 2024 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End, stars Samantha Barks as Elsa along with Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton) and Mikayla Jade (Sven).

Ellen Greene in "Beatrix is Invisible"

Ellen Greene to Star in Short Film Beatrix Is Invisible

Ellen Greene, the theater icon who originated the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors both on stage and on screen, has landed in a buzzy new project. She has the raw and revealing leading role in Beatrix Is Invisible, a short film by rising filmmaker Alex Farias. Greene plays Beatrix, who finds herself feeling disconnected and insignificant and reaches out to the world around her for meaning. “It’s not the old adage that when you’re old you’re invisible,” Greene tells Broadway.com. “It’s more that she used to have a life, an identity. This is her journey to figure out who she is now and how she fits into the world, and what is her significance.” Beatrix Is Invisible premieres at the Palm Springs International Film Society ShortFest 2025 in Palm Springs, CA on Tuesday, June 24. For ticket info, click here.

Dominic Cooke Takes the Reins of London's Almeida Theatre

Dominic Cooke will succeed Rupert Goold as Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre in 2026. Cooke is a stage and screen director whose recent theater work includes Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Hello, Dolly!, Medea, Good, The Normal Heart and Follies. He was the Artistic Director of the Royal Court from 2007-2013. On screen, he has directed two features films, The Courier and On Chesil Beach, as well as three episodes of The Hollow Crown for television. "Twelve years after leaving the Royal Court, I couldn’t be more excited to be returning as an Artistic Director and to be taking the reins of this unique theatre," said Cooke in a statement. "Under Rupert, the Almeida has been a beacon of quality and innovation. I’m hugely grateful to him and his team to be handed an organisation in such good health. I look forward to building on this legacy and to future adventures in this magical space.”