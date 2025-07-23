Tony Winner Jak Malone in Performance, Maybe Happy Ending's Darren Criss and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is here to give you a front-row seat to the best theater in New York City. Get all the buzz in the latest episode.

See Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora in conversation with host Fadal before he departs the comedy smash Oh, Mary! on August 2.

Follow The Lion King star L. Steven Taylor on his walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Set designer David Korins, the aesthetic mastermind behind shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Here Lies Love and more, has a new exhibit featuring his work at the Museum of Broadway. Get a sneak peek with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Watch Maybe Happy Ending Tony winner Darren Criss talk about the hit futurtistic romcom with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Wonder what it’s like to be an usher at the fan-favorite play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? Get an inside look with correspondent Perry Sook.

Enjoy a look at Tony winner Jak Malone’s performance of “Dear Bill” from Operation Mincemeat in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 23 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.