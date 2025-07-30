Stranger Things Star Louis McCartney, Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and More on The Broadway Show

Summer marches on in New York City, and so do all the hit shows lining the streets of the Theater District. Check out the latest on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

See Tony nominee Louis McCartney, the menacing star of the Broadway thriller Stranger Things: The First Shadow, join host Fadal at Dear Irving on Broadway's rooftop bar.

Hear from comedian Jeff Ross as he gears up for his Broadway debut in Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride.

Look back on Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek's sitdown with Book of Mormon star Cody Jamison Strand.

Wonder what it’s like to be part of the Disney magic at The Lion King? Get an inside look with correspondent Perry Sook.

Enjoy a look at Alex Joseph Grayson’s performance of “Little Brother” from The Outsiders in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.