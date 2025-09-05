Odds & Ends: Guest Conduct Broadway’s Wicked, Rachel Zegler's Evita Cast Album Drops and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Chance to Conduct Wicked and More at the Broadway Flea Market and Great Auction

Ever wanted to conduct the music at Wicked? Here's your chance. The Broadway Flea Market is set to take over Shubert Alley, West 44th and 45th Streets and Times Square on September 21 and early bidding is now open for the auction. Among the items up for grabs: the opportunity to conduct the exit music in Wicked on Broadway. That's a bedazzifying chunk of music to lead. Tom Francis’ tank top from his final performance in Sunset Blvd. and Rachel Zegler’s dress and Dr. Martens boots from Romeo + Juliet are also on offer. Shows set to host tables at the Flea Market include & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, SIX and Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Rachel Zegler's Evita Gets Album Release

A 10-track cast recording of Jamie Lloyd’s West End production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, will be released on a date to be announced. The album will be available digitally as well as on CD and Argentinian blue and white marble vinyl. It was recorded live at the London Palladium over the summer. In the meantime, Zegler's electric performance of "Rainbow High" is now available to stream.

See Ellen Greene in Beatrix Is Invisible

Beatrix Is Invisible, a new short film starring Ellen Greene, the original Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors on stage and screen, is playing at Laemmle Theatres in Los Angeles beginning on September 5. The film, which received the Audience Award for Best Live-Action Short at the Palm Springs International Short Festival, revolves around a woman (Greene) who continually ups the ante in her efforts to feel seen and significant. Alex Farias wrote and directed the film, which screens at Laemmele through September 11.

Broadway in Memoriam to Dim Lights for Paul Libin, Mark Brokaw and More

On September 9, Broadway’s marquees will be dimmed in memoriam to honor a number of Broadway artists and industry figures who have recently passed away. The honorees are longtime Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS president Paul Libin, Broadway and off-Broadway director Mark Brokaw, Cheers actor and Broadway alum George Wendt, Arena Stage Life Trustee Beth Newburger, Little Shop of Horrors choreographer Edie Cowan, Take Me Out playwright Richard Greenberg, Tony-nominated jazz singer Cleo Laine, Tony-winning producer Jack Batman and President and CEO of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Lloyd Williams. All 41 Broadway theater marquees will dim simultaneously at 6.45pm.

André De Shields to Lead Intimate Production of Moliere's Tartuffe

Molière is having a moment in New York. André De Shields is set to play the sanctimonious scoundrel title character of Molière’s Tartuffe in a production staged for 100 audience members in a historic Upper East Side townhouse. Keaton Wooden directs the show, which features a translation by Ranjit Bolt and also stars Alexandra Socha as Mariane. Premium VIP tickets grant access to Tartuffe’s "sycophant soirée" with live music and privileged access to the building, the House of the Redeemer. The limited engagement begins October 1 with an official opening on October 9. The production is not to be confused with the version of Tartuffe that begins performances at New York Theatre Workshop in November, translated by Lucas Hnath and starring Matthew Broderick.