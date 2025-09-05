Christopher Sieber and Jessica Vosk to Host ‘Founded By Broadway’ Concert in Times Square

Founded by Broadway, a free concert celebrating Broadway’s vital role in the history of New York City, will take place on September 7 in Times Square. Hell’s Kitchen's Jessica Vosk and Death Becomes Her's Christopher Sieber will co-host.

The event is presented through a partnership between New York City, NYC Tourism and The Broadway League as part of Founded By NYC, the city's celebration of both the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 400th anniversary of New York City.

“The story of Broadway is the story of New York City," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement, "and with Founded By Broadway and this Times Square concert for all to partake in for free, we will help tell both of these stories this September."

“There’s only one Broadway and there’s only one New York City," said Jason Laks, the president of The Broadway League. “The heart of Times Square is the perfect place to celebrate Broadway’s legacy. As we mark 400 years of this extraordinary city, the Founded By Broadway concert will bring together the energy, talent and storytelling that define New York and inspire the world. We’re proud to be part of the Founded By NYC campaign and to showcase the artists, productions and performances that continue to make Broadway a cultural cornerstone and economic engine for our city.”

Kicking off at 11AM in Times Square's Duffy Square, rain or shine, the event will feature performances and appearances by 23 of Broadway shows (subject to change): & Juliet, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Punch, SIX and Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked.