Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 1: Meet the Family

Amanda Reid plays the lead role of Ali in Alicia Keys' coming-of-age musical Hell's Kitchen. Now, the girl on fire is ready to take fans behind the scenes of the show at the Shubert Theatre.

In the first episode, Reid rehearses for and performs at the Founded by Broadway concert in Times Square. Look out for special appearances from her fellow Hell's Kitchen cast member and Hamilton alum Christopher Jackson, MJ's Matte Martinez, The Outsiders' Trevor Wayne and more. Then, Hell's Kitchen on Broadway mingles with the company of the Hell's Kitchen North American tour. Last but not least, Reid checks in mid-show during her Act Two break.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.