Zombies Star Meg Donnelly to Shine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is about to get a new sparkling diamond. Meg Donnelly, best known for her work in Disney’s Zombies and TV’s American Housewife, will make her Broadway debut as Satine starting on November 11 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Donnelly is replacing current star Ashley Loren.

“I cannot believe I am saying the words, I am making my Broadway debut. WHAT. I have been dreaming of this moment since birth, and it is hard to fathom it is even real," Donnelly said in a statement. “This whole time I keep picturing what little me would be thinking!? I am doing this for her,” she added.

Donnelly first gained attention for her role as Addison Wells in the Disney Channel film series Zombies and as Taylor Otto on the ABC sitcom American Housewife. Her other screen credits include The Winchesters, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and voice work in Legion of Super Heroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. Her latest EP, dying art, was released in June.

Donnelly is joining Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler (Bob The Drag Queen will take over the role in January), David Harris, André Ward, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nina.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine. The musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical.