Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Sets Closing Date on Broadway

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), the feel-good musical rom-com, has set a closing date on Broadway. Its final performance at the Longacre Theatre will be November 29. At the time of closing, the musical will have played 428 regular performances and 21 preview performances. It began performances on November 1, officially opening on November 20, 2025.

Dougal, a bright-eyed Brit, flies to New York for a wedding. The bride’s guarded sister, Robin, picks him up at JFK. Together, they go off to collect the wedding cake. Romantic, comedic and musical delights ensue.

The musical stars Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin, reprising their roles from the show’s North American premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the summer of 2025.

Written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson, the musical had its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre in London in November 2023 and then transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre in 2024. The show was nominated for eight 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It won three 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, with Tutty winning Favorite Funny Performance, Tutty and Pitts winning Favorite Onstage Pair and the song "New York" being crowned Favorite Original Song.

As previously announced, a North American tour of the production will commence in fall 2027.

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!