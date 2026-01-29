This Week on The Broadway Show: Whitney Leavitt Talks Chicago, Five Inside The Lion King & More

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is back and better than ever in 2026. This week's episode is starting the year off strong with the introduction of a brand-new series: Five Inside.

The Broadway Show's new Five Inside series highlights the individuals who help bring Broadway's long-running shows to life, both onstage and off. In the first installment, get to know five members of The Lion King family: L. Steven Taylor, Jeremy Noel, Lindiwe Dlamini, musical director Cherie Rosen and production stage manager Antonia Gianino. Be sure to check back on Broadway.com for extended interviews dropping over the next week.

Over at Chicago, reality TV star Whitney Leavitt is preparing to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Leavitt to chat about her road to fame, dance background, and yes, the fact that her new home at the Ambassador Theatre sits across the street from The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

In the latest iteration of Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens, Masquerade director Diane Paulus shares how her immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera comes to life off-Broadway, including how she collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and got his blessing to debut new music.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at this year's Broadway Salutes, hosted by Samantha Williams and featuring a special performance from Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer of “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line.

Plus, see how Broadway in Boston and Rodman for Kids celebrated a milestone more than 20 years in the making: welcoming their 100,000th student to the theater. 2,500 students, teachers and family members packed the Citizens Opera House for Hamilton, celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary. It’s all part of a long-term effort to bring the arts to life for young people and inspire brighter futures through creativity.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Thursday, January 29 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.