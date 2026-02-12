Moulin Rouge! The Musical Welcomes Kelsie Watts as Satine Beginning March 24

Kelsie Watts will take on the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway beginning March 24, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. As previously announced, Meg Donnelly plays her final performance in the role on March 1 and Arianna Rosario will play Satine from March 3 to March 22, with Nicci Claspell as the Satine alternate during this period.

Watts made her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour in SIX: The Musical. She has collaborated with Backstreet Boys vocalist AJ McLean, *NSYNC's Lance Bass and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Watts will join current Broadway cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. Bob The Drag Queen plays Harold Zidler through March 22.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

