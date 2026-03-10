Sarah Bowden Returns to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini

Sarah Bowden will return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini, after playing the role on tour and previously performing in the ensemble on Broadway. She will wear the signature red headdress from March 11–May 3 at the Hirschfeld Theatre. Samantha Dodemaide will return to the role of Nini on May 5.

Bowden's other credits include the original Broadway cast of Smash and on tour in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Internationally, she has appeared as Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Bowden will join the previously announced Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler, performing from March 24–May 17. Bob The Drag Queen is currently performing as Zidler and will depart the production on March 22. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine. The current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! stars Arianna Rosario as Satine, with Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth and Ricky Rojas as Santiago.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

