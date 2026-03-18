Spring on Broadway: Hamilton’s Edred Utomi, Titanique & More on The Broadway Show

Edred Utomi and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The first shows of the spring season are blooming on Broadway. This week on The Broadway Show we're giving our flowers to Every Brilliant Thing, officially open at the Hudson Theatre, and showcasing more productions coming soon to the Great White Way. Here's what's in store:

Every Brilliant Thing star Daniel Radcliffe and the show's writers Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe celebrate opening night of the uniquely staged, kindness-powered show.

Hamilton star Edred Utomi chats with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal about his history with the production, working next door to wife Hannah Cruz and his friendship with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Before Titanique docks on Broadway, meet the cast and creative team steering the ship and learn more about what audiences can expect from the campy, kooky musical full of heart.

Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo's dark comedy about a blind date gone spectacularly wrong, begins performances March 18 at the Hayes Theater. Don't want to go in blind? Gionfriddo, director Trip Cullman and stars Madeline Brewer, Patrick Ball and Alden Ehrenreich are here to help with your research, dishing out details at a recent press event for the production.

Unmask the magic behind Masquerade, the immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera currently in performances off-Broadway. Production designer James Fluhr took Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek behind the scenes at the former Lee's Art Shop, and you're all invited along.

Kuhoo Verma performs "I Say No" in the Broadway.com studio (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Last but certainly not least, hear Heathers The Musical star Kuhoo Verma give a musical masterclass performing her character's solo song, "I Say No" in the Broadway.com studio. Verma plays her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12 at New World Stages.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.