The Lost Boys, Mexodus and Schmigadoon! Lead 2026 Outer Critics Circle Nominations

LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui in "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Nominations for the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards, the official organization of writers on New York theater for out-of-town, national and digital news publications, have been announced. The Lost Boys led the Broadway musical category with 11 nominations, followed by Schmigadoon! with eight, Ragtime with six, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) with four, and Chess and Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show with two each.

Mexodus led the off-Broadway musical category, with 10 nominations. Joe Mantello’s revival of Death of a Salesman garnered six nominations, making it the most recognized Broadway play, and The Brothers Size the most recognized off-Broadway play with five nods.

Current Just In Time star Isa Briones and her The Pitt co-star Sepideh Moafi read the nominations at the Museum of Broadway on April 21. The winners of the 76th Outer Critics Circle Awards will be named on May 11, followed by an awards ceremony on May 21 at MMAC Theater.

Read the complete list of nominees below.

Outstanding New Broadway Play

The Balusters

Giant

Little Bear Ridge Road

Oedipus

Punch

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Beau the Musical

Goddess

Mexodus

Oratorio for Living Things

Saturday Church

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Angry Alan

Meet the Cartozians

The Monsters

Prince F****t

The Reservoir

John Gassner Award (new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Call Me Izzy by Jamie Wax

Caroline by Preston Max Allen

Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick

Data by Matthew Libby

Well, I'll Let You Go by Bubba Weiler

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Baker's Wife

Chess

Masquerade

Ragtime

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw

The Brothers Size

Death of a Salesman

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Marjorie Prime

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Jessica Hecht, Dog Day Afternoon

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Jessica Vosk, Beaches

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Andrew Durand, The Rocky Horror Show

Benjamin Pajak, The Lost Boys

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Micaela Diamond, The Seat of Our Pants

Amber Iman, Goddess

Brian Quijada, Mexodus

Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Matt Rodin, Beau the Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

J. Harrison Ghee, Saturday Church

Judy Kuhn, The Baker's Wife

Kevin McHale, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Well, I'll Let You Go

Alana Raquel Bowers, Cold War Choir Practice

André Holland, The Brothers Size

Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir

Brian d'Arcy James, Eurydice

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Andrea Martin, Meet the Cartozians

Malcolm Mays, The Brothers Size

Outstanding Solo Performance

Sean Hayes, The Unknown

Mary Kate O Flanagan, Making a Show of Myself

Jack Holden, Kenrex

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Jean Smart, Call Me Izzy

Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys

Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Heather Christian, Oratorio for Living Things

Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Outstanding Orchestrations (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Fraser Campbell, Jane Cardona, Ben Moss, Odetta Hartman, John Murchison, Peter Wise, Oratorio for Living Things

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Mikhail Fiksel, Brian Quijada, and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Ethan Popp and The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Michael Thurber, Goddess

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio for Living Things

David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Diane Paulus, Masquerade

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Debbie Allen, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Ngozi Anyanwu, The Monsters

Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan Shibani, The Brothers Size

Outstanding Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Masquerade

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Goddess

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Saturday Church

Rickey Tripp, The Monsters

Outstanding Scenic Design

James Fluhr, Masquerade

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek, Bowl EP

Jason Sherwood, The Baker's Wife

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, Goddess

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

Emilio Sosa, Masquerade

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mextly Couzin, Mexodus

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Studio Luna, Marcel on the Train

Outstanding Sound Design

Caroline Eng, The Unknown

Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brett Jarvis, Masquerade

Nick Kourtides, Oratorio for Living Things

Outstanding Video/Projections

59 Studio, Ragtime

Akhila Krishnan, Kyoto

Derek McLane, This World of Tomorrow

Johnny Moreno, Mexodus

John Narun, Bughouse

A Note on Eligibility

The following productions were considered in previous seasons, with only new elements eligible during this cycle: Cats: The Jellicle Ball; Liberation; and Titaníque. The following productions were not eligible for awards this season: Mamma Mia!; Beetlejuice; Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets; All Out: Comedy About Ambition.

Shows With Multiple Nominations

11 – The Lost Boys

10 – Mexodus

8 – Schmigadoon!

6 – Death of a Salesman, Masquerade, Ragtime

5 – The Brothers Size, Goddess, Oratorio for Living Things

4 – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beau the Musical, The Monsters, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

3 –The Baker's Wife, Fallen Angels, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Oedipus, Saturday Church

2 – Becky Shaw, Call Me Izzy, Caroline, Chess, Cold War Choir Practice, Giant, Marjorie Prime, Meet the Cartozians, Punch, The Reservoir, The Rocky Horror Show, The Unknown, Well, I'll Let You Go

Artists With Multiple Nominations

4 - Brian Quijada, Nygel D. Robinson

2 - Michael Arden, Jim Barne, Kit Buchan, Mikhail Fiksel, Douglas Lyon, Darrell Grand Moultrie, The Rescues