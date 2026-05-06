Which Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners Are Currently on Broadway?

Nominations for the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards have been announced, with voting open now through Friday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It’s the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans like you, so your voice really matters. Before voting for your favorites this year, take a look back at all of the past winners who are currently lighting up Broadway—making many of them BACA eligible once again.

Alex Brightman

The Schmigadoon! star took home the BACA for Favorite Featured Actor in a Play in 2024 for his performance in The Shark Is Broken. Brightman played a neurotic take on Richard Dreyfuss. Now he's playing a character who seems to be immune to the charms of musical theater in all its glory.

Darren Criss

The Maybe Happy Ending Tony winner is a BACA favorite. He won Favorite Replacement for succeeding Daniel Radcliffe in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012 and scored Favorite Replacement again for his turn in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2015. Finally, he garnered the Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical title for Maybe Happy Ending in 2025. Criss stars as Oliver through May 17.

André De Shields

The capital L legend can currently be seen in Cats: The Jellicle Ball as Old Deuteronomy. But did you know that he secured the BACA in 2001 for Favorite Featured Actor in a Broadway Musical for The Full Monty? Yes, "letting it go" can get you a BACA.

Christopher Fitzgerald

The Broadway stalwart took on the role of the peculiar Igor in Mel Brooks' musical comedy Young Frankenstein, for which he picked up a BACA in 2008 for Favorite Featured Actor in a Broadway Musical. You can catch him now in Fallen Angels as Willy Banbury, still reeling in the laughs.

Ann Harada

After originating the role of Florence Menlove in Schmigadoon! on television, Harada is reprising the role eight shows a week in the Broadway adaptation. Back in 2004, she received the BACA for Favorite Featured Actress in a Broadway Musical for her indelible Christmas Eve in Avenue Q.

Joshua Henry

Before he starred in Ragtime, Henry won the 2022 Favorite Replacement BACA for his performance as Dr. Pommater in Waitress. From a quirky OB/GYN to the revolutionary Coalhouse Walker Jr., his range knows no bounds. He moves between roles with total ease.

Stephanie Hsu

This Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar nominee obtained something much more valuable in 2019: the Favorite Funny Performance BACA for her performance as Christine in Be More Chill. Now you can see her in the rollicking revival of The Rocky Horror Show as Janet Weiss.

Jeremy Jordan

This fan favorite is splish-splashing as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, but an even bigger feat is that the Broadway star has five BACAs. His first win came in 2012, when he took Favorite Actor in a Musical for his breakout role as the “Santa Fe”-singing Jack Kelly in Newsies, along with Favorite Onstage Pair with Kara Lindsay. He won again in 2019, earning Favorite Leading Actor in a Play for American Son and Favorite Replacement for Waitress as the adorkable Dr. Pomatter. In 2024, he picked up another win for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical for playing the yearning Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby.

Nathan Lane

A Broadway veteran, he earned his first BACA wins for playing the ruthless and hilarious Max Bialystock in The Producers, taking home Favorite Leading Actor in a Broadway Musical and Favorite Onstage Pair with Matthew Broderick. In 2010, he and stage wife Bebe Neuwirth were the altogether ooky fan pick for Favorite Onstage Pair for The Addams Family. Now tackling the iconic role of Willy Loman, Lane can be seen in Death of a Salesman.

John Lithgow

Currently starring in Giant as children’s book author Roald Dahl, Lithgow doesn't soften the role. Before playing that particular scoundrel, he took on British con artist Lawrence Jameson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, earning the BACA for Favorite Onstage Pair with Norbert Leo Butz in 2005.

Lea Michele

Before Glee, she already had two BACAs. For her role as the sheltered Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele won both Favorite Onstage Pair with Jonathan Groff and Favorite Breakthrough Performance in 2007. Her third came in 2023, after stepping in as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and taking home Favorite Replacement. Now, Michele is starring as Florence Vassy in Chess through June 21.

Eva Noblezada

Eva the D-EVA is back! The original Daisy in The Great Gatsby, the role that earned her the 2024 Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical BACA, has returned to East Egg. That was not her first win in the category; she also took home the award in 2019 for starring as Eurydice in Hadestown. Most recently, she picked up Favorite Replacement for taking over the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Jim Parsons

Currently frightening audiences as Mama Ruth in Titanique, Parsons knows how to put the fear of God in people. He won the BACA for Favorite Leading Actor in a Play for An Act of God in 2016, for literally playing God. Call it divine intervention from Broadway.com fans.

Lauren Patten

Six years ago, Patten won the Favorite Breakthrough Performance BACA for playing Jo in Jagged Little Pill. She also won the Tony for that role, but we know which one really counts. Now starring as Suzanna in Becky Shaw, she hits just as hard.

Daniel Radcliffe

We know you know this one. An eight-time BACA winner, Radcliffe has been taking home trophies since 2009, when he won both Favorite Leading Actor in a Broadway Play and Favorite Breakthrough Performance for Equus. He scored another double win as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, earning Favorite Actor in a Musical and Favorite Onstage Pair with John Larroquette. He went on to win Favorite Leading Actor in a Play twice more, once in 2014 for The Cripple of Inishmaan and in 2019 for The Lifespan of a Fact. More recently, he picked up Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical and Favorite Onstage Pair with Jonathan Groff for Merrily We Roll Along in 2024. He currently stars in Every Brilliant Thing through May 24, but we bet you knew that already.

Christopher Sieber

Tell me, Ernest. Did you know the 2025 Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical winner can still be seen as Ernest Menville in Death Becomes Her? How’s that for immortality? A win that keeps on giving.

Ephraim Sykes

From one true story to another, Sykes won the 2019 Favorite Breakthrough Performance BACA for playing Temptations singer David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, and is now playing Man 4 in The Fear of 13. The play, based on the true story of Nick Yarris, puts a different kind of focus on his onstage work.

Aaron Tveit

Before he was a Tony winner, Tveit was a BACA winner. His first came in 2009 for playing Gabe in Next to Normal, earning Favorite Featured Actor in a Broadway Musical. In 2020, he pulled off a double win, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Christian, taking home Favorite Leading Actor in a Broadway Musical and Favorite Onstage Pair with KO, maybe for the “Roxanne” opt-up alone. Those pristine vocals are currently on display in Chess, where he plays the complex Freddie Trumper.

Jessica Vosk

When Vosk won her BACA, she was getting painted green eight times a week. She took home the 2019 Favorite Replacement Award for playing Elphaba in Wicked. She’s not green in Beaches as Cee Cee Bloom, but she still brings plenty of color, including that signature red hair, in her first original role.

The 2026 BACA winners will be revealed on May 12.