1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin to Receive 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

The recipients of the 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre have been announced by The Tony Awards Administration Committee, with 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin being formally recognized as outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry. Established in 1990, The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

1/52 Project provides financial support to early career designers from historically excluded communities. The impetus of the project came from Tony-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, who had the idea that if every designer with a show running on Broadway was willing to donate one week’s additional weekly compensation, the funds could be allocated to support designers coming up in the industry. Since its founding in 2022, 401 individual donations have added up to over half a million dollars in grants provided to 35 early career scenic, costume, lighting, sound, projections, hair and makeup designers. The 1/52 Project’s past recipients include projection designer Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride, the upcoming Wanted), lighting designer Mextly Couzin (JOB, Mexodus), costume designer Wilberth Gonzalez (co-designer for Real Women Have Curves), set designer Teresa L. Williams (Proof, co-designer for John Proctor is the Villain) and projection designer Brittany Bland (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).

Jake Bell began his career as a stage manager with A Chorus Line and proceeded to work on historic productions like Cats, Chess and Dreamgirls. In the 1980s, Bell was hired by producer Cameron Mackintosh to lead his technical production management team for an arsenal of Broadway and national tours that included The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. In addition to opening the first international production of Les Misérables in Shanghai, China (which marked the first-ever Broadway production to be brought to mainland China), Bell also helped bring Broadway stagings to Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Paris and Canada. In 2002, Bell opened his own company, Jake Bell Production Services, which helped oversee the likes of Pippin, An American in Paris and A Streetcar Named Desire. Bell has been involved with Wicked since its out of town tryout in San Francisco and served as the blockbuster’s technical supervisor on Broadway from its opening in 2003 to December 31, 2025.

Renowned designer and creative director Kenn Lubin began his career in film and advertising, producing title design and graphics for major television programs before launching his own design firm. As a key creative leader at Serino Coyne, he oversaw the design, fabrication and installation of print and out-of-home ad campaigns for some of the most iconic productions in theater history. He then moved on from Serino Coyne to work with other companies, producing front-of-house branding for the likes of SIX, Hadestown, The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Operation Mincemeat, among many others. Over the course of his career, Kenn has contributed to the visual identity of more than 2,000 Broadway and off-Broadway productions, working closely with The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, Disney Theatrical Group, ATG and leading creative agencies.

Entertainment lawyer Loren Plotkin's career in theater began in 1973 when he stepped in as the legal consultant for the first U.K. production of Gypsy, starring Angela Lansbury. Plotkin stayed on board when the production transferred to Broadway and has since legally represented around 100 Broadway shows, as well as multiple national tours and West End productions. His illustrious credits include Rent, Ragtime, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Drowsy Chaperone, In the Heights, Fiddler on the Roof and The Inheritance. Plotkins is the trustee of the Alan Jay Lerner Testamentary Trust, and has served as the lawyer for the Lerner family for over 25 years. During that time, he worked with Encores! to present a new staging of Brigadoon, as well as the Lincoln Center Theater-produced My Fair Lady and Camelot, both of which were directed by Bartlett Sher.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the 2026 Tony Awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2025-26 Broadway season. The ceremony will broadcast live to both coasts from 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00p.m.–8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on May 5. Pop superstar and three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.