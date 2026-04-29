The Broadway Show: Sam Tutty, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & Broadway Opening Night Highlights

Tamsen Fadal and Sam Tutty on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

With 40 (!!) shows currently running on Broadway, the final five shows of the season have officially opened. Get insider access to starry red carpet interviews on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, plus exclusive sit-downs with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Sam Tutty and The Rocky Horror Show's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Sam Tutty sits down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to chat about his process, learning to love New York City and working with co-star Christiani Pitts.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who makes her Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show, reflects on her journey in an intimate conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Bang that gavel, because The Balusters is in session at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. The cast discusses opinionated audiences and the play's takeaway on opening night.

Beaches, led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett, is evoking all the feels. Hear from the cast and creative team about how the beloved story of friendship plays out on stage.

Debbie Allen's revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone celebrated opening night, with stars Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer reflecting on the show's continued impact.

The stars came out for the Broadway opening of The Lost Boys at the Palace Theatre, including original movie cast member Alex Winter. Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more speak to the overwhelming reaction from fans.

The Rocky Horror Show opened at Studio 54 in style. See the fabulous outfits and hear from Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Stephanie Hsu and more about the heart behind Sam Pinkleton's revival.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.