Audience Approved! See Red Carpet Photos From the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebrated yet another year of recognizing the people at the heart of Broadway: the fans! The 2026 ceremony was held at the rooftop cocktail lounge at the Skylark on May 28, with the fan favorites of the season gathering to collect their trophies and celebrate the Broadway season. With appearances from Chess' Lea Michele, Ragtime's Joshua Henry, The Lost Boys' Shoshana Bean, Dog Day Afternoon's Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach and more, the evening was as starry as it was fun. Take a look at red carpet photos from the exclusive event below!