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Audience Approved! See Red Carpet Photos From the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Broadway's fan-favorites gathered at The Skylark to celebrate another season of audience-voted winners

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • May 29, 2026
Lea Michele
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards took place on May 28 at The Skylark rooftop lounge, celebrating Broadway's fan-voted favorites from the 2025–2026 season
  • Lea Michele, Joshua Henry and other Broadway stars attended the annual event to accept audience-voted honors and celebrate an outstanding Broadway season
  • Browse exclusive red carpet photos from the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and see Broadway's biggest fan-favorites gathered together for a star-studded evening

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebrated yet another year of recognizing the people at the heart of Broadway: the fans! The 2026 ceremony was held at the rooftop cocktail lounge at the Skylark on May 28, with the fan favorites of the season gathering to collect their trophies and celebrate the Broadway season. With appearances from ChessLea Michele, Ragtime's Joshua Henry, The Lost Boys' Shoshana Bean, Dog Day Afternoon's Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach and more, the evening was as starry as it was fun. Take a look at red carpet photos from the exclusive event below!

BACA come down to me! Joshua Henry flashes his Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Ragtime. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners for Favorite Onstage Pair, Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, pop the cork in celebration of their performances in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Lost Boys standout Shoshana Bean shows off her Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Supporting Actress in a Musical. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Attica, Attica? More like BACA-ca, BACA-ca! Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal accept the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Play for Dog Day Afternoon. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
 
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