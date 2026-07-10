Odds and Ends: Don Cheadle, Deborah Cox & More Join Broadway Barks, Rent Reveals London Principal Cast, Slam Frank Drops Album

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Fresh Cast for a Fur-tastic Cause

Broadway Barks, returning to Shubert Alley on July 11, is adopting a few more stars for the annual pawsapalooza. Hosted by Andrew Rannells and Bernadette Peters, the event features adoptable animals from Empire State area rescue groups along with some of Broadway’s biggest names. Joining previously announced stars are Don Cheadle (Proof), Leana Rae Concepcion (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Deborah Cox (Titanique), Emma Flynn (Wicked), Jin Ha (Proof), Jeremy Jordan (Just In Time), Ricki Lake, Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Eva Noblezada (The Great Gatsby), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)), Jasmine Amy Rogers (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Adrienne Warren (Proof) and Richard Riaz Yoder (Schmigadoon!). Cast members of & Juliet will also bust out a special rendition of “I Kissed a Girl” before the celebrity presentations begin, because no one loves to give kisses more than pets. Broadway Barks begins at 3 p.m. and is free to the public.

Gaten Matarazzo, Travis Ross, Bella Brown, Billy Nevers, Lazy Violet, Danielle Fiamanya, Jeevan Braich and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Photo: Oliver Rosser)

East Village, West End

We finally know who's not gonna pay rent! The principal company for Luke Sheppard’s Rent at the newly-minted Tom Stoppard Theatre in London is out and boy, oh, boy are we excited. ​​Joining the previously announced Gaten Matarazzo as Mark will be Travis Ross as Roger, Bella Brown as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny. The musical will run from September 26, 2026 through March 27, 2027, with further casting announced soon.

Olivia Bernábe and Alex Lewis in “Slam Frank” (Photo: Jasper Lewis)

Slam Frank Steps Into the Studio

Slam Frank, the audacious, genre-bending satirical musical, has released its original cast recording online. Created by composer and lyricist Andrew Fox with book writer Joel Sinensky, the album features the original cast of the show’s developmental run, including Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Anya van Hoogstraten as Margot, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan and Kris Bramson alongside additional vocals by Olamide Asanpaola, Tamika Lawrence and a guest appearance by Fox. The 14-track recording is produced by Fox and Mikhail Pivovarov, with additional production by Ricky Sour. Fox also arranged and orchestrated the album, while Pivovarov handled engineering, mixing and mastering. Additional engineering and editing support came from Melissa Rampton and Stanley Mitchell, with additional music preparation by Charlotte Daniels. Directed by Sam LaFrage, Slam Frank will play the Orpheum Theatre this fall, with previews beginning September 17 and officially opening on October 4.

Lupita Nyong’o, Phillipa Soo, Hari Nef and Edie Falco (Photos: Christian Cody, JJ Geiger, Emilio Tamez and c/o DKC/O&M)

‘A’ Rotating Cast

Pre-Existing Condition, written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, will return to New York later this summer at the Greenwich House Theater. Directed by Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, performances begin on September 1, with an opening night set for September 14. The limited engagement is set to play through October 25. The play centers on an unnamed woman, 'A,' played in sequential engagements by Oscar winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong’o (September 1–26), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (September 28–October 17), Tony nominee Susannah Flood (October 18–24) and Hari Nef and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, with dates to be announced. The ensemble is completed by Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele and Greg Keller. The creative team includes scenic designer Cate McCrea, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Isabella Byrd and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship. Additional casting will be announced soon.

“We’ve Been Here Before” show poster

We've Been Here Before... But This Is a First

We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical will make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer. Created by, written and starring Lindsey Kraft, We’ve Been Here Before is music directed by the Emmy Award nominee singer, songwriter and composer Ben Folds, who will play onstage with Dan Rudin. Machel Ross and Kraft co-direct the production, which begins performances on August 4 and runs through August 17 at SoHo Playhouse. The musical follows Liv, a 40-year-old codependent about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant.