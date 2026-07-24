Odds and Ends: Falsettos Reunion Concert, Julie Andrews Documentary & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

It’s About Time, Don’t You Think?

The 2016 Broadway revival cast of Falsettos is bringing the tight-knit family back together. The groundbreaking musical written by the late William Finn and 2026 Tony Award honoree James Lapine was remounted in 2016, directed once again by Lapine, starring two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Marvin, Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as Trina, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel, Tracie Thoms as Charlotte and Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia. The cast will reunite for a one-night-only benefit concert honoring the 10-year anniversary of the revival on October 18 at Carnegie Hall. This special evening will benefit The BroadwayEveryDay Foundation and Family Equality. Bring your tissues and leave the bitching!

Julie Andrews (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Dame, Julie!

Dame Julie Andrews is getting her own documentary. R.J. Cutler will chronicle Andrews’ life and career, complete with never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews. The documentary will be released in 2027 on Disney+, with a title to be announced. (Although if they're taking suggestions, may we recommend the above?) “To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives, was an experience I will forever cherish,” Cutler said in a statement. “She gave us her full self, without armor, without pretense. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon. I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honored by her trust.” We're crossing our fingers for a tell-all about that Golden Globes acceptance speech for Mary Poppins.

Oskar Eustis (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Good Night, Oskar

Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of the Public Theater, will step down from his position on July 31, 2028. Eustis has served as Artistic Director since 2005, and his departure will conclude The Public’s 60th anniversary season at Astor Place. Throughout his tenure, Eustis has championed productions including Hamilton, Sweat and Fun Home. “I have long hoped that my 70th birthday would be the right moment for me to pass this magnificent theater on to the next generation, and I believe that indeed, the perfect time has arrived,” Eustis said in a statement. “The theater has come through the storm of the last six years with its mission intact, robust and thriving, having weathered Covid, societal upheaval and the worst crisis the American non-profit theater has ever faced. Our board, staff and artists are strong and united around our mission; our audience is robust and hungry for our work; The Public is ready to tackle new challenges with all the integrity and creativity it has shown for the last 70-plus years.”

Rupert Everett and Simon Russell Beale (Photo: Helen Murray

Party at the Donmar

The Donmar Warehouse has officially announced its 2026–2027 season. Kicking off the season in December will be the world premiere of Stuart Slade’s The King’s Ransom, directed by Matthew Dunster. The Donmar will then stage a major revival of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, directed by Patrick Marber. The cast includes Simon Russell Beale, Rupert Everett, Olivier Huband and Jay Simpson. Also announced is the full company for the world premiere of Danny Lee Wynter’s Ilford Boy. Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader directs Lindsey Coulson, Cary Crankson, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Aaron Gill, Charlotte Jaconelli, Sinead Matthews, Craig Stein, Leo Whitfield-Harris and Ria Zmitrowicz. With the season announcement come the recipients of the 2026 Theatre Royal Haymarket Writers Award, Azuka Oforka and Rafaella Marcus. The award commissions two writers each year to develop a new play, with access to the Donmar’s artistic team, who support the research and development of their work through readings, workshops and collaboration with professional actors.

Bernadette Peters and Dame Elaine Paige (Photo: Danny Kaan)

Barking, London

West End Woofs (and Meows) is back for a fourth year! Stage icons Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will return as co-hosts for the annual live adoption event at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden on August 15 at 10:15 a.m. Working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work, adoptees make their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End’s favorite stars from Hamilton, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Oliver!, Paddington and The Devil Wears Prada. Special guests include Bella Brown, Janie Dee, Richard Dempsey, Peter Egan, Tony winner Cole Escola, Sarah Hadland, Bonnie Langford, Tony winner Jak Malone, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb and Jac Yarrow, with more to be announced.

Bill Rauch, Zhailon Levingston, Eva Price and Troy Kotsur (Photos: By Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com, c/o Aperture Public Relations, Michael Hull and Matt Stasi)

How Many Times Do You Get to Turn 35? 11?

Deaf West Theatre will hold a 35th Anniversary Gala on September 28 at Joe’s Pub, honoring Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur (CODA), five-time Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price and Tony Award-winning Cats: The Jellicle Ball directors Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston. This marks Deaf West’s first ever gala, co-directed by Henry Gottfried (The Lost Boys, Cabaret) and Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West’s Spring Awakening, New Amsterdam), music directed by Meghann Zervoulis Bate (SIX: The Musical, Cabaret) and featuring a lineup of artists and performers to be announced at a later date.