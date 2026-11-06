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Buena Vista Social Club Sets Broadway Closing Date

The musical will play its final performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this winter and make its West End debut later next year

News
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 6, 2026
The Broadway cast of "Buena Vista Social Club"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Buena Vista Social Club will play its final Broadway performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on January 17, 2027
  • Starring Natalie Venetia Belcon, the musical was honored with five Tony Awards in 2025
  • Buena Vista Social Club continues its North American tour through September 2027 and will open in London's West End next year

Buena Vista Social Club will play its final performance at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on January 17, 2027. Directed by Saheem Ali with Tony-winning choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club has a book by Marco Ramirez. The musical began Broadway performances on February 21, 2025 and officially opened on March 19, 2025. At the time of closing, it will have played 767 regular performances and 27 preview performances.

Buena Vista Social Club is currently led by Gina Torres as Omara, with Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon rejoining the company on November 30 (after her run in In the Heights at New York City Center). The production features Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Tanairi Sade Vazquez as Young Haydee until Ashley De La Rosa returns following In the Heights, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator. Xolo Maridueña joins the company as Juan de Marcos on November 17.

The cast also includes Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Josh Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

The Tony-honored Afro-Cuban band features New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams on guitar, Marco Paguia on piano, David Oquendo on guitar, Gustavo Schartz on bass, Hery Paz on woodwinds, Eddie Venegas on trombone, Jesus Ricardo on trumpet and Javier Díaz, Mauricio Herrera and Román Diaz on percussion.

Tony winner David Yazbek and Grammy winner Nick Gold serve as creative consultants. Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González serves as music consultant. Music supervision is by Dean Sharenow and orchestrations, arrangements and music direction is by Paguia, with additional arrangements by Diaz and Oquendo.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jonathan Deans and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas.

The production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. It won four competitive awards: Best Choreography for Delgado and Peck, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Belcon, Best Orchestrations for Paguia and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Deans. The onstage band was also honored with a Special Tony Award.

Buena Vista Social Club is currently on tour across North America, with dates scheduled through September 2027. The show will open in London's West End in 2027.

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!

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