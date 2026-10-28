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Billy Crystal, Aaron Sorkin, Jocelyn Bioh and More on This Week’s The Broadway Show

Go inside 860’s opening night, meet the company of A Few Good Men and learn the history behind School Girls

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 28, 2026
Billy Crystal on opening night of "860"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Billy Crystal celebrates 860’s Broadway opening and Aaron Sorkin joins the A Few Good Men company on The Broadway Show
  • Jocelyn Bioh explores bringing School Girls to Broadway; Debbie Gravitte talks about her return in Just In Time
  • Plus, hear from The Fantasticks cast, walk to work with & Juliet’s Spencer Sutherland and go backstage at Operation Mincemeat

This week on The Broadway Show, Billy Crystal's 860 celebrates opening night, Jocelyn Bioh unpacks School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte talks Just In Time and more. Here's a look at the episode:

A Few Good Men writer Aaron Sorkin, director Michael Arden and cast members Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth, Krysta Rodriguez and Michael Oberholtzer meet the press.

Billy Crystal's 860 celebrates opening night at the Imperial Theatre.

The Fantasticks director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli, stars Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ruthie Ann Miles and more share their personal connections to the musical.

Just In Time's Debbie Gravitte chats with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about her return to Broadway in the Bobby Darin biomusical.

In conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play playwright Jocelyn Bioh reflects on creating the work and the process of bringing it to Broadway.

Current Romeo in & Juliet, Spencer Sutherland, walks to work with The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Meet Ethan Kirschbaum, who plays Fiyero on the Wicked North American tour.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook pops into the Golden Theatre to get the lowdown on Operation Mincemeat's phones and more iconic props from head of props Eric Stewart.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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