Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

O, Cynthia, O, Cynthia

Some tree-tastic news for our favorite green girl. Emmy, Tony and two-time Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo will host and perform at NBC's annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, celebrating the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Erivo will showcase her Wicked good vocals throughout the two-hour long broadcast, with help from Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Alex Warren and the Radio City Rockettes. The special will air live on December 2 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. We can’t think of a better way to usher in the holiday season.

Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean and LJ Benet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Shosh ‘n’ Friends

Grammy and Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean will welcome special guests to her previously announced solo show at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. The Lost Boys fans will be bloody excited to learn that Bean’s Broadway co-stars LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak will join the the one-night-only performance, along with singer-songwriters JoJo, Celisse and David Michael Wyatt gracing the Beancon.

Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lea and Aaron Hit the Road

Following their previously announced, sold-out show at the Beacon Theatre, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit have added national tour dates to Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit: Live in Concert. On the heels of their 2027 Grammy nomination for Chess, the pair will perform in Chicago, Detroit, Niagara Falls, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and New York City's Radio City Music Hall in February 2027. Not a bad way to kick off the new year!

John Malkovich and Rosalind Eleazar

(Photo: Cody Pickens and Michael Wharley)

History in the Making

Academy Award nominee John Malkovich and Rosalind Eleazar will star in Rebecca Reid’s debut play History, directed by Matthew Dunster at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End. Performances begin on May 17, 2027 and will run through August 7. Further casting will be announced. Wren used to have a vibrant, creative life. Then came the baby, the sleepless nights, the doomscrolling. She does something reckless: she calls James, the ex who once defined her and invites him to lunch, only to discover that the story she thought was finished is still being written.

Hannah Solow

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

We Stand

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is introducing Broadway: Standing By, a new event spotlighting Broadway’s understudies, swings and standbys. The inaugral performance will take place at 4:30 p.m. on December 7 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, followed by an encore performance at 2:00 p.m. on December 8. The event will be hosted by famed Oh, Mary! understudy and fan favorite Hannah Solow. Performers will be announced soon.