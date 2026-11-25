Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week on The Broadway Show, get into the holiday spirit with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and Blue Man Group - A New Holiday Surprise! Plus, inside the magic of Now You See Me Live. Here's what's happening:

Warm up with the festive opening night of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play on Broadway.

Hit the pink carpet for the Broadway opening of Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

Wicked's resident witches, Keri René Fuller (Elphaba) and Emma Flynn (Glinda) sit down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal.

Hear from the talented cast bringing Galileo to Broadway, led by Tony nominee Raúl Esparza.

See Blue Man Group - A New Holiday Surprise paint Broadway blue on opening night.

Broadway.com Editor-In-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Maybe Happy Ending’s Tony-winning director Michael Arden and Tony-winning set designer Dane Laffrey.

Get a sneak peek at the illusions wowing audiences this season in Now You See Me Live on Broadway.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.