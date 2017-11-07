Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth to Receive Trevor Project Icon Award & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Kristin Chenoweth to Receive Trevor Project Honors

Tony winner and Wicked original Kristin Chenoweth will receive the Icon Award from LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project. Chenoweth will be presented with the honor at the nonprofit's benefit event, TrevorLive, set to be held on December 3 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. "Kristin has consistently and unequivocally voiced her support of LGBTQ equality and is a longtime supporter of The Trevor Project," said Trevor Project CEO and executive director Amit Paley. Fashion designer Tom Ford will be honored with the Hero Award that evening.



Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp to Read Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth in Special Benefit

Stage alums Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp are slated to lead a one-night performance of Sarah Ruhl's play Dear Elizabeth as a benefit to save The Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, CA. The renowned cultural institution which regularly brings internationally acclaimed performing artists, poets, writers and film screenings to the western edge of the continent has been grappling with financial challenges after a seven-month emergency closure. The Dear Elizabeth event will take place on November 19 at 7:30pm at Theatre for a New Audience’s Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. Cultivated through 400 letters over a 30-year span, Dear Elizabeth centers on the warm yet distant friendship of poets Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell.



The Band's Visit's George Abud & More to Sing from New Musical in Concert

The Band's Visit player George Abud will sing from the new folk musical Johnny and the Devil's Box in a concert at Rockwood Music Hall on November 20 at 8:30pm. Johnny and the Devil's Box centers on Johnny, a young fiddler from the mountains, who must contend with a death in the family, the threat of the law, a hijacked fiddle contest and the loss of his true love. Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, who created and wrote the musical, will also appear in the concert. In addition to Abud and Waterbury-Tieman, the concert will feature Matt Cusack, Julie Foldesi, Lisa Gutkin, Ben Laxton, Eddy Lee, Deonté L. Warren, Lizzy Brooks, Ali Castro, Annabelle Fox, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Andrea Laxton, Ali Marconi, Andrew O'Shanick, Chris Rayis, Mike Rosengarten, Sam Sherwood, Avery Sobczak and Dan Whitener. John Hurley will direct the evening set to feature choreography by Jennifer Jancuska.



Jessica Chastain & More Join The Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall

Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Sebastian Stan and Lakeith Stanfield are among the newest additions to the cast of the U.S. premiere of The Children's Monologues, a one-night benefit performance set for November 13 at 7:30pm at Carnegie Hall. The Children’s Monologues, directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle, are based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. The new cast members join a previously announced company that includes upcoming Angels in America star Andrew Garfield, The Portuguese Kid star Jason Alexander, Common, McKinley Belcher III, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, alongside Tony winners Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo and Catherine Zeta-Jones, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Javier Muñoz and Sienna Miller. Carnegie Hall and the creative arts charity Dramatic Need will benefit from the evening's proceeds.



Broadway Talent Honored with 2017 Jeff Awards

The best in Chicago-area theater were presented with Joseph Jefferson Awards for their work on November 6, according to The Chicago Tribune. Among the many winners were Broadway notables including Tony-winning playwright Michael Cristofer (The Shadow Box) who won the Best Play award for Man in the Ring at the Court Theatre. Upcoming Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast member Alex Weisman won for his leading performance as Jason/Tyrone in Hand to God at Victory Gardens Theatre and Great White Way alum Kathy Voytko (Tuck Everlasting) received a Jeff Award for her performance as Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County at the Marriott Theatre. Check out Voytko's fierce perf alongside Nathaniel Stampley as Robert in the video below.



