The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Snowfall

A snowstorm may be covering New York City, but the weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 21 will play on as planned.



Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 21 due to the weather. Those shows are as follows:

Broadway:

Anastasia

The Band's Visit

A Bronx Tale

Carousel

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rocktopia

School of Rock

Three Tall Women

Kinky Boots

Mean Girls

Aladdin

The Lion King

Angels in America

Escape to Margaritaville

SpongeBob SquarePants

Waitress

Wicked

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Lobby Hero

Once On This Island



Off-Broadway

Avenue Q

Jersey Boys

Admissions

Afterglow

Friends! The Musical Parody

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Stone Witch



If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on March 21, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.