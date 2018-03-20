The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Snowfall

A snowstorm may be covering New York City, but the weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 21 will play on as planned.
Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 21 due to the weather. Those shows are as follows:
Broadway:
Anastasia
The Band's Visit
A Bronx Tale
Carousel
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Farinelli and the King
Hello, Dolly!
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Rocktopia
School of Rock
Three Tall Women
Kinky Boots
Mean Girls
Aladdin
The Lion King
Angels in America
Escape to Margaritaville
SpongeBob SquarePants
Waitress
Wicked
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Lobby Hero
Once On This Island
Off-Broadway
Avenue Q
Jersey Boys
Admissions
Afterglow
Friends! The Musical Parody
The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Stone Witch
If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on March 21, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.
