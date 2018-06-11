Relive the 2018 Tony Awards with Broadway.com's Complete Coverage!

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are over, but that’s no reason to stop celebrating! Catch up on all of our Broadway.com coverage of the 2018 Tonys.
The Band's Visit and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
The full list of the winners of the 2018 Tony Awards.
De Niro's Trump Talk, Josh Groban's Waitress Audition and More Memorable Moments From the 2018 Tonys
From Robert De Niro's bleeped outburst to Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane's poignant speeches, revisit the highlights and most memorable moments of the 2018 Tony Awards.
The Best-Dressed Stars on the Tony Awards Red Carpet
From gorgeous gowns to sharp suits, we share our favorite fashion on the starry Tonys red carpet.
Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and More Arrivals From the Tonys Red Carpet
Catch up on our glam photos of nominees, presenters, hosts and guests as they arrive at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Tony Awards.
Step into the Winner's Circle!
Join Andrew Garfield, Lindsay Mendez, Tony Shalhoub and more as they accept their 2018 Tony Awards.
Get Inside the Tony Parties! See Stars Paint the Town Red After the 2018 Tony Awards
Join Broadway's brightest as they enjoy an incredible night on the town following the Tony ceremony.
See the Top Five Performances That Won Viewers Over
From tap-happy musical numbers to emotional renditions, you voted on your favorite musical performances and this is what you chose!
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Toast Broadway's Best Stars at the 2018 Tony Awards
Check out Justin "Squigs" Robertson's colorful take on this year's Tony hosts and winners.
See Which Speeches Tony Viewers Loved
Emotional, grateful and thankful, the 2018 Tony Award winners gave some fantastic speeches. Which ranked among our fans' favorites?
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Lead Tonys to Small Ratings Increase
Ratings for the 2018 Tony Awards saw a small bump compared to the 2017 broadcast.
Once caught up on all of our features, check out our coverage of the individual winners, highlighting their acceptance speeches. From Andrew Garfield and Lindsay Mendez to Nathan Lane and Glenda Jackson and more, it was a night to remember!
