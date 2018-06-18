Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Freshly Minted Tony Winners Bank on Their New High-Profile Status
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 18, 2018
Scenes from "The Band's Visit" & "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

The week following the 72nd annual Tony Awards saw a slew of increases in box office receipts for shows that triumphed at Radio City Music Hall on June 10. Production and acting winners alike posted strong upticks from the week prior, with Tony-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit leading the way, taking in a gross of $1,069,845.21, up from the prior week's gross of $950,642.96. Meanwhile, the Tony-winning Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, took in $2,277,446.00, marking the best-sold week ever for a play in Broadway history. Tony-winning Musical Revival Once On This Island saw its best week yet, grossing $617,297.10, while the Best Play Revival, Angels in America, took in a gross of $994,107.50, up from the prior week's box office of $917,002.50. Also a strong performer was the revival of Three Tall Women, making $1,077,919.44 and breaking the Golden Theatre house record for the fourth time.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 17:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,131,174.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,285,109.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,277,446.00)
4. Wicked ($1,945,441.00)
5. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,930,270.00)*

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($617,297.10)
4. A Bronx Tale ($599,470.00)
3. Escape to Margaritaville ($528,670.00)
2. Travesties ($526,489.10)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($379,796.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.31%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.50%)
3. Come From Away (102.00%)
4. Hamilton (101.76%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.58%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (84.59%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (82.87%)
3. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (80.82%)
2. Kinky Boots (67.75%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (52.61%)

*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jessica Vosk Will Fly into Wicked on Broadway: 'Excited Doesn't Even Begin to Describe It!'
  2. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Cher Show on Broadway
  3. Watch Samantha Barks & Bryan Adams Sing 'I Can't Go Back' from Pretty Woman: The Musical
  4. Girls & Boys, Starring Carey Mulligan, Cancels Performances Following Injury
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the 10 Film Stars You Want to See in Their Movie's Broadway Adaptation

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers