Broadway Grosses: Freshly Minted Tony Winners Bank on Their New High-Profile Status

The week following the 72nd annual Tony Awards saw a slew of increases in box office receipts for shows that triumphed at Radio City Music Hall on June 10. Production and acting winners alike posted strong upticks from the week prior, with Tony-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit leading the way, taking in a gross of $1,069,845.21, up from the prior week's gross of $950,642.96. Meanwhile, the Tony-winning Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, took in $2,277,446.00, marking the best-sold week ever for a play in Broadway history. Tony-winning Musical Revival Once On This Island saw its best week yet, grossing $617,297.10, while the Best Play Revival, Angels in America, took in a gross of $994,107.50, up from the prior week's box office of $917,002.50. Also a strong performer was the revival of Three Tall Women, making $1,077,919.44 and breaking the Golden Theatre house record for the fourth time.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 17:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,131,174.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,285,109.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,277,446.00)
4. Wicked ($1,945,441.00)
5. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,930,270.00)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($617,297.10)
4. A Bronx Tale ($599,470.00)
3. Escape to Margaritaville ($528,670.00)
2. Travesties ($526,489.10)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($379,796.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.31%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.50%)
3. Come From Away (102.00%)
4. Hamilton (101.76%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.58%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (84.59%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (82.87%)
3. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (80.82%)
2. Kinky Boots (67.75%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (52.61%)
*Number based on four performances
