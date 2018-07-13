Odds & Ends: Carousel's New Cast Album Is Released on CD & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Carousel's New Cast Album Is Released on CD

What's the use of wond'rin'? The original cast album of the new Carousel revival is officially released today as a physical CD, and your chance is here to bask in Jonathan Tunick's lush arrangements of Rodgers & Hammerstein iconic score. The cheered new staging of Carousel stars 2018 Tony nominees Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming and Alexander Gemignani, along with 2018 Tony winner (and Broadway.com vlogger) Lindsay Mendez. We'll most definitely be listening all weekend.



Peter Dinklage-Led Cyrano Musical Extends at Goodspeed

Connecticut's Goodspeed has announced an extension of eight more performances for the starry new musical adaptation of Cyrano, which begins on August 3. Originally slated for an engagement through September 2, the tuner will now run until September 9 at the Norma Terris Theatre in Chester. Cyrano is led by Peter Dinklage in the title role, with Haley Bennett as Roxane, Blake Jenner as Christian and recent Rise star Damon J. Gillespie as Le Bret.



In the Heights 10th Anniversary 3-LP Vinyl Box Set Available Today

Ghostlight Records releases a 3-LP vinyl box set of the In the Heights original cast album today! The box set is produced in commemoration of the musical's 10th anniversary. In the Heights features a score by future Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; as previously announced, the musical is currently being made into a feature film, set to premiere in cinemas on June 26, 2020.



First Five Previews of New Musical Dave Are Canceled

Arena Stage’s highly anticipated world premiere musical Dave, based on the 1993 comedy flick, has moved its first preview performance from July 13 to July 18 as cast member Douglas Sills undergoes minor unexpected surgery. Jared Bradshaw will play the role of Chief of Staff Bob Alexander in the tuner while Sills recovers; Thomas Adrian Simpson is joining the musical's ensemble. Dave, which also stars Waitress alum Drew Gehling, is scheduled to play D.C.'s Arena through August 19. For details on ticket exchanges, call (202) 488-3300.



Actors' Equity Changes Name of "Gypsy Robe" to "Legacy Robe"

Actors' Equity Association has announced a new name for the tradition formerly known as the "Gypsy Robe." Moving forward, the Robe and tradition will be referred to as the "Legacy Robe"—a name chosen by Equity members in a survey. As previously announced, the name "Gypsy Robe" was retired at the end of the 2017-2018 season. "The Legacy Robe reminds us why our tradition exists. It emphasizes the history of chorus performers, their years of dedication and hard work and just how essential they are to every Broadway musical," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity. "The ceremony on opening night will go on like it has for years, and I look forward to celebrating another season's long-serving chorus performers with recognition of their professionalism as they receive the Legacy Robe."

P.S. Something HUGE is coming to the Great White Way! King Kong begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on October 5. Check out this incredible time lapse video of the 2,000 pound, 20-foot high King Kong coming together in Melbourne Australia as well as a time lapse video of the Broadway Theatre front of house being installed.