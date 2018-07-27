Culturalist Challenge! Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Project Are You Most Excited About?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It's been a bit of a day week for Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The mastermind behind Hamilton has been keeping extremely busy ever since he left the musical in 2016; he chose this week to fill us in on everything he has been up to. Some of Miranda's projects have been in the worka for a while now like how assisting Alan Menken with new tunes for a live-action Little Mermaid, taking Hamilton to Puerto Rico, creating Hamilton: The Exhibition, releasing almost-monthly Hamildrops highlighting Hamilton songs in a new genre, working on bringing In the Heights to the big screen, producing The Kingkiller Chronicle TV series and starring in Mary Poppins Returns. Apparently, Miranda didn't think his plate was too full because in just the past few days he has announced even more exciting projects like producing an FX TV series focusing on the lives of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, directing a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom!, releasing a book based on his popular tweets called Gmorning, Gnight! and starring in the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials. On top of all of this, there have also been serious rumors about a Hamilton movie. We don't know how Miranda can keep track of everything he's working on because we barely can! With so much going on, we want you to rank which of Miranda's projects you're most excited for! Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan kicked off this challenge and now it's your turn to do the impossible and choose among all of Miranda's upcoming work.



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!