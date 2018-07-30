Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls Breaks House Record for the Fifth Time
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 30, 2018
Kerry Butler & Erika Henningsen in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The fetch new musical Mean Girls is breaking records left and right at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. The Tony-nominated tuner broke the theater's box office record for the fifth time this past week, posting a gross of $1,595,340.30 and packing the house to 101.03% capacity. The hit show, a recipient of twelve 2018 Tony nominations, is approaching Broadway hit status in advance of its national tour, set to kick off in the fall of 2019. Now couldn't be a better time to catch the acclaimed original stars of Tina Fey's Broadway-debut tuner, thrilling audiences eight times a week.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 29:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,152,927.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,784,211.00)*
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,253,340.00)
4. Wicked ($2,199,140.00)
5. Frozen ($2,113,768.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($557,528.30)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($378,858.50)
3. Straight White Men ($332,921.60)
2. Head Over Heels ($320,744.50)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($262,255.65)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.08%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.34%)
3. Come From Away (102.03%)
4. Hamilton (101.78%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.52%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Gettin' the Band Back Together (86.10%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (85.60%)
3. Kinky Boots (75.32%)
2. Carousel (73.35%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (68.67%)

*Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League

Mean Girls
