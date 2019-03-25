Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud Rides Wave to Hit Status, Surpassing Million-Dollar Mark

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 25, 2019
Ephraim Sykes with the cast of "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It was a celebratory week for the new Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud. The cheered Broadway tuner hosted a star-studded opening-night celebration, performed on The Tonight Show and reached a milestone at the box office. The new musical reported a gross of $1,102,217.66—a strong jump from the prior week's box office of $949,780.60—and the tuner's first week surpassing one million dollars. Other major grossers this past week include Heidi Schreck's acclaimed What the Constitution Means to Me, at $387,000.00 in its first eight-performance week, and the new musical King Kong, showing an increase for the third week in a row at $802,074.00. Overall, Broadway took in a gross of $34,204,242.15, up from last week's intake of $32,944,572.64.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 24.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,949,405.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,128,040.00)
3. Wicked ($1,937,089.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,507,684.72)
5. Aladdin ($1,421,787.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Oklahoma! ($487,373.00)**
4. Hillary and Clinton ($404,880.50)**
3. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($392,644.00)**
2. What the Constitution Means to Me ($387,553.48)
1. Hadestown ($235,393.50)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.95%)
2. Come From Away (102.10%)
3. Hamilton (101.61%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.52%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.37%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. King Lear (82.72%)**
4. The Cher Show (81.96%)
3. Pretty Woman (79.89%)
2. King Kong (77.73%)
1. The Ferryman (73.38%)

*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

