Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Productions See Box Office Boost in Advance of Broadway's Big Night

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 10, 2019
Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Matilda Lawler, Shuler Hensley, Fred Applegate, Sean Delaney & Willow McCarthy in "The Ferryman" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9 saw major prizes go to a number of productions and stars. The week leading up to the annual celebration of the Great White Way showed strong numbers for the shows that ended up triumphing at the Tonys. The Ferryman, Tony winner for Best Play, brought in $618,056.50, up from last week's gross of $542,335.00, while Best Musical winner Hadestown posted a gross of $1,225,285.60, an increase from the prior week's intake of $1,181,102.20, and Best Musical Revival winner Oklahoma! took in $583,921.50, a bump from the previous week's $526,781.00. Now that the winners have been selected and summer is on the horizon, it couldn't be a better time to check out the top picks of the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 9.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,873,104.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,315,941.00)
3. Wicked ($1,960,837.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,870,949.18)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,654,176.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. King Lear ($395,762.00)
4. Be More Chill ($389,760.97)
3. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($297,161.50)
2. Hillary and Clinton ($291,098.00)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($211,093.12)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.00%)
2. Network (102.28%)*
3. Come From Away (101.58%)
4. Hamilton (101.56%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.55%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. King Kong (73.67%)
4. King Lear (71.41%)
3. Be More Chill (67.68%)
2. Waitress (63.28%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (40.03%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

